On Friday 16th August, FIFA hammer fall ontop di head of ex-Nigeria international player and former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia as dem ban am for life.

According to di independent Ethics Committee of FIFA, dem find Siasia guilty say im show interest to receive bribe ontop football matches and dis dey against dia Code of Ethics rule.

Siasia bin coach Nigeria between 2010 - 2011 and also coach di kontri Under-20 and Under-23 sides wia im win silver medal for di Beijing Olympics games.

Tori be say na since 11 February 2019 na im FIFA don begin investigate am from Wilson Raj Perumal case wey dem claim say im do mago-mago ontop betting.

Di ban wey FIFA knack ontop Siasia cover everything for football weda na (administrative, sports or any oda tin) for both national and international level.

Siasia neva tok anytin about di ban.

See oda African sportsmen wey don chop life ban from FIFA

Kwesi Nyantakyi

One of di most powerful pesin for African football collect life ban from di sport for life ontop say im break bribery and corruption rules.

FIFA say di former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi also break conflict of interest rules,

Ibrahim Kargbo

FIFA ban Former Sierra Leone captain for life sake of football match mago-mago.

Di world football join body say im attempt to do mago-mago ontop some international match dem.

But dem no give details of di match dem wey dem ban am for.

Mooketsi Kgotlele

For July 22nd Former Botswana Football Association (BFA) general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele chop life ban from Fifa sake of say im accept bribes.