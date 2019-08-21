Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ajara Nchout don play for two World Cups for Cameroon

Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout say her nomination for di Fifa 2019 Puskas Award na di high point for her career so far.

Di 26-year-old na di only African wey dey di shortlist for di goal of di year wey fans go vote for.

Nchout make di list sake of her winning goal against New Zealand for dis year Women World Cup for France.

"Na di best tin wey don happun to me and I feel very happy", na so she tell BBC.

"Na something wey dey uncommon for me - e mean di world to me.

"I no ever tink say di goal go get such effect. Wenever I step on di pitch, I play for di team and all I want is to win.

"Di action come quick to me becos dis na tins wey I dey do for training and I tell myself say if I succeed during training sessions den e fit work for game. I dey glad say I do am."

"Dis na message to all young girls for Cameroon, Africa and around di world. Dem need work work hard, no give up and believe in demself.

"I be proof say hard work, patience and passion dey always pay off."

Ajara go face some tough opposition as ppipo like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi also dey for di shortlist.

Dem vote di Indomitable Lioness goal as di second best for di 2019 World Cup behind Christina goal for Brazil against Australia.

Ajara two goals against New Zealand seal di win for Cameroon as e help di Indomitable Lionesses cross to di last 16 wia dem later lose to England.

Wit two goals, Ajara finish as Cameroon top scorer as di central Africans make dia second appearance for di competition.