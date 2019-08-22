Image copyright Getty Images Image example Agogo be part of Black Stars golden generation

Former Ghana striker Junior Agogo die at age 40 for London.

He die for one hospital wey dey England on Thursday.

Junior Agogo suffer stroke around 2015 which make he shun dey play football, but den he dey go through rehab which make tins better small.

He lead de Black Stars golden generation team wey get players like Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien who play de 2008 Nations Cup wey Ghana host.

Image example Junior Agogo two years afta e suffer stroke

For Twitter, people dey pay tributes:

Agogo former clubs Zamalek and Nottingham Forest don tell di player family sorry for di sad tin wey happun: