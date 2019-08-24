Image copyright Getty Images Image example Iwobi hit bar for di match

Alex Iwobi hit bar for Everton as im team lose 2-0 to Aston villa for Premier league on Friday.

Di Nigerian International wey move go Everton dis summer from Arsenal come in for second half and almost score for im team, but im short hit di right hand post.

Villa wey just dey return back to Premier League score di first goal of di match through dia Brazil player Wesley afta Jota feed am di ball for 21st minute.

For die minute El Ghazi make am 2-0 to di home team afta im collect pass from John McGinn to slide di ball under Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Aston Villa play Wesley score di first goal

Dis na Villa first win dis season since dem gain promotion back to premier league.

Afta di match Everton forward Alex Iwobi, tell tori pipo Sky Sports say : "I think say I for fit help my team get a point but wen my shot hit post come back I bin think say somebody go follow up but dem clear di ball.

"We know play well na one of those nights. Lack of concentration and nonsense mistakes.

We don tok about am for changing room. We no go dwell on di bad result. We just need to move on." na wetin im add put.

Fans hail Iwobi performance

@Rachel tweet say di only positive for di game na Iwobi.

The ONLY positive I can come up with is that Iwobi looks promising. — Rachel (@RachelEFC9) August 23, 2019

Anoda fan say Iwobi dey lively since dem bring am in.

Iwobi has been lively since he came on — Laastro Weyn 🇸🇴 (@Shafka_Gunner) August 24, 2019

Going forward it has to be Iwobi left, Richarlison right, Kean through the middle and Gylfi behind. Gylfi can be poor at times, but he is and and always has been a goal threat as his record shows — Lee (@Aries1878) August 24, 2019

Di result mean say Dean Smith team don climb to number 11 for table.