Aston Villa vs Everton: Fans hail Iwobi as Toffees lose for EPL
Alex Iwobi hit bar for Everton as im team lose 2-0 to Aston villa for Premier league on Friday.
Di Nigerian International wey move go Everton dis summer from Arsenal come in for second half and almost score for im team, but im short hit di right hand post.
Villa wey just dey return back to Premier League score di first goal of di match through dia Brazil player Wesley afta Jota feed am di ball for 21st minute.
For die minute El Ghazi make am 2-0 to di home team afta im collect pass from John McGinn to slide di ball under Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford hand.
Dis na Villa first win dis season since dem gain promotion back to premier league.
Afta di match Everton forward Alex Iwobi, tell tori pipo Sky Sports say : "I think say I for fit help my team get a point but wen my shot hit post come back I bin think say somebody go follow up but dem clear di ball.
"We know play well na one of those nights. Lack of concentration and nonsense mistakes.
We don tok about am for changing room. We no go dwell on di bad result. We just need to move on." na wetin im add put.
Fans hail Iwobi performance
@Rachel tweet say di only positive for di game na Iwobi.
Anoda fan say Iwobi dey lively since dem bring am in.
Di result mean say Dean Smith team don climb to number 11 for table.