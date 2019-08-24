Image copyright Getty Images

Two goals from Mohamed Salah help Liverpool nack Arsenal 3-1 for Anfield.

Joel Matip bin don open net for first half, afta Arsenal defend deep but allow many crosses from Liverpool full-backs. Na one of di corners wey follow see di defender jump pass im marker to score.

Lucas Torreira score late goal for Arsenal, but by dat time e look like say nothin dem fit do again.

Many go dey wonda how di match for take waka if di Gunners record signing Nicolas Pepe bin score one sweet chance im get for first half.