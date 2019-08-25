Sancho, Mbappe and Rashford: who dey earn more?

Image copyright Getty Images

Jadon Sancho fit be one of di best paid young footballers for world and second highest paid teenager for di sport.

Tori be say di new contract wey di England player sign with Borussia Dortmund fit see am dey pocket £190,000 per week.

Dat na big pay rise- but no be like say im be dey collect chicken change before, for im last contract im bin dey collect £75,000 per week.

Tori be say dem offer am dis im new contract afta oda clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain begin show interest say dem wan sign di 19-year-old.

Sancho dey shine wella for pitch, im score 12 goals and register 17 assists for Bundesliga last season.

Im form dis season dey good too, im score and provide assist for Dortmund opening league games, im also score against Bayern Munich for di German Super Cup.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rashford-Sancho-Mbappe.

Even though Sancho money big, im new salary put for ninth position for di list of young earners.

Di number one young player wey dey collect money pass na Real Madrid new signing Luka Jovic, tori be say im dey pocket £365,000 a week.

Di 21-year-old join Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt for dis transfer window, and na im be di world highest- paid young player under di age of 22.

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe dey second position, im dey collect £325,000 every week. Di 20-year-old fit overtake Jovic soon, as PSG dem plan to offer am new contract wey go keep am for di club.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, wey join dem recently from Benfica for £113 million dey third position. Di 19-year-old dey collect £255,000 a week for Madrid.

For July Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford sign new contract with di club until 2013. Tori be say di 21 year wey join United at di age of seven dey pocket £200,000-a-week.