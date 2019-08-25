Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pogba miss penarity against Wolves for Premier League on Monday

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba say racist abuse "go only make am stronger and motivate am to fight for di next generation".

Dis tori from Pogba dey come afta fans abuse am on social media afta im miss penarity against Wolves on Monday.

For message wey di player post for Twitter wia im hold im pikin alongside photo of e late father Fassou Antoine and civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Pogba say "racist insults na ignorance".

"My ancestors and my parents suffer for my generation to be free today, to work, to take di bus, to play football," na so Pogba tok.

Several of Pogba team-mates criticise di abuse, while England women manager Phil Neville don call for footballers to abandon social media.

On Saturday, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say pipo wey dey post racist abuse on social media dey "hide behind fake identities".

Dis na di fourth racism incident in two weeks - Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and Reading Yakou Meite dem two receive racist messages online afta dem miss penarity for dia team recent matches.

Twitter say dem go meet any stakeholders to show di "serious work" wey dem dey do to tackle abuse.