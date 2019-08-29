Carabao Cup: Alex Iwobi score im first goal for Everton
Alex Iwobi score im first goal for im first start for Everton as dem nack Lincoln Town 4-2 for di Carabao Cup second round.
Iwobi wey bin dey make im second appearance for Everton head in Cenk Tosun cross for di 81st minute to give Everton di lead.
- Fans hail Iwobi performance as Everton lose for EPL
- Iwobi transfer from Arsenal make Nigerians squeeze face
Di Super Eagles player join Everton from Arsenal for deal wey fit rise reach £34 million for August dis year.
For France, anoda Nigerian, Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, score two goals for Lille as dem beat Saint Etienne 3-0 for French Ligue 1.
Dis na Osimhen fourth goal in just three appearances since im join Lille from Sporting Chaleroi.