Image copyright Getty Images Image example Iwobi join Everton from Arsenal for August dis year

Alex Iwobi score im first goal for im first start for Everton as dem nack Lincoln Town 4-2 for di Carabao Cup second round.

Iwobi wey bin dey make im second appearance for Everton head in Cenk Tosun cross for di 81st minute to give Everton di lead.

Di Super Eagles player join Everton from Arsenal for deal wey fit rise reach £34 million for August dis year.

For France, anoda Nigerian, Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, score two goals for Lille as dem beat Saint Etienne 3-0 for French Ligue 1.

Dis na Osimhen fourth goal in just three appearances since im join Lille from Sporting Chaleroi.