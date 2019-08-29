Champions League draw: Tottenham go face Bayern Munich, Liverpool dey with Napoli
Top clubs for Europe don sabi who dem go face for di group stage of di Uefa Champions League dis season.
While Chelsea dey di same group H with Ajax, Valencia and Lille, Liverpool go face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk for Group E.
Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk steal show as im beat Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to pick di award for di Uefa Men's Player of di season.
Im also chop accolade as di Defender of di year.
Oda winners of di eveing na Messi wey claim Uefa Forward of di season for di fifth time afta im score more goals dan anyone for di competition last season and England Lucy Bronze wey win di award for Uefa Women's Player of di Year.
Full list of draw result
Group A
Paris Saint -Germain
Real Madrid
Brugge
Galatasaray
Group B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiacos
Crvena zvezda
Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
GNK Dinamo
Atalanta
Group D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
Salzburg
Genk
Group F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Prague
Group G
Zenit St Petersburg
Benfica
Lyon
RB Leipzig
Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille