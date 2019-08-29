Image copyright Getty Images

Top clubs for Europe don sabi who dem go face for di group stage of di Uefa Champions League dis season.

While Chelsea dey di same group H with Ajax, Valencia and Lille, Liverpool go face Napoli, Salzburg and Genk for Group E.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk steal show as im beat Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to pick di award for di Uefa Men's Player of di season.

Im also chop accolade as di Defender of di year.

Oda winners of di eveing na Messi wey claim Uefa Forward of di season for di fifth time afta im score more goals dan anyone for di competition last season and England Lucy Bronze wey win di award for Uefa Women's Player of di Year.

Full list of draw result

Group A

Paris Saint -Germain

Real Madrid

Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiacos

Crvena zvezda

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

GNK Dinamo

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit St Petersburg

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille