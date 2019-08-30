Image copyright Blessing Fowowe Image example Nigeria don win 40 gold medals so far for di African Games

Nigeria Under-20 women di Falconets beat Cameroon 3-2 for penarity shootout to win gold for di 2019 African Games for Morocco.

Afta both teams play 0-0 for regulation time, Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie save three penarity for di shootout to help Nigeria win gold for di football category of di games.

Dis na di third time Nigeria go win gold for football for di women category.

Last time wey Nigeria women win gold for football na for 2007. Dis win alongside victories for oda sport events don see Nigeria win 40 gold medals so far for di Games.

Currently, team Nigeria dey second for di medal table with 40 gold, 28 silver and 35 bronze. Egypt na dem dey lead di medal table with 79 gold, 87 silver and 63 bronze.