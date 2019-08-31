Image copyright Reuters Image example French defender Kurt Zouma deflect late cross inside im own net for Sheffield United equaliser

Sheffield United fight back from two goals down to pocket one point after Kurt Zouma late own goal for Stamford Bridge.

Di hosts bin dey lead 2-0 by half-time afta striker Tammy Abraham strike two times for im third and fourth goals of di season.

But di Blades begin level up for di first minute of di second half wen Callum Robinson, wey bin don miss from close range for di first half, score im first goal since im join di club for summer.

Dem level up afta 89 minutes to deny Frank Lampard im first home win afta Robinson cross towards substitute Lys Mousset divert enta im own net by Zouma.

Dis result don put di visitors, wey finish second inside di Championship last season, for eighth postion ontop di Premier League table, one place above Chelsea.

Meanwhile Man United draw 1-1 with Southampton, Man City beat Brighton 4-0, Leicester beat Bournemouth 3-1, Crystal Palace win Aston Villa 1-0, Newcastle draw 1-1 with watford while West Ham beat Norwich 2-0.