Image copyright Reuters Image example Iwobi win bronze medal wit Nigeria for Afcon 2019

Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi score di second goal for Everton as dem win 3-2 against Wolves for Premier League.

Iwobi wey join di team dis summer, score wit im head for first half to make am 2-1 for im club afta Romain Saiss bin equalize Richarlison goal.

Dis na di second goal Iwobi dey score dis week, afta im bin score for dia 4-2 win against Lincoln Town for Carabao Cup.

Iwobi later comot for di game for second half as e look like say im get injury.

Why e neva clear weda di injury serious or not, e no go be good tori for coach Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles get friendly game against Ukraine wey dey come.

Di Super Eagles player join Everton from Arsenal for deal wey fit rise reach £34 million for August dis year.