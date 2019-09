Image copyright Reuters Image example Roger Federer don win US Open five times

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer say im miss opportunity afta im lose to Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov for dia quarterfinal match on Tuesday night.

Federer, 38, bin don win Dimitrov seven times before dem meet on Tuesday wen im lose 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Di 38 year old say im bin need treatment for im back injury during di match im say "I feel am di whole time, but I kontinu to play."

"I feel low. belle no sweet me because I bin feel say I dey play well.

"Na missed opportunity. I feel say I for go through den get two days off afta."

Dimitrov, 28, go play Russia fifth seed Daniil Medvedev for Semi final.

Di World number 78 Dimitrov surprise victory mean say at least one new first timer go play for di finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile Serena Williams don qualify for di semi-finals of di US Open, Williams take 44 minutes beat Wang Qiang