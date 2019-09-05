'Mixed martial arts na very fun sport'

MMA or mixed martial art na sport wey fight dey inside to defeat your opponent.

E dey combine martial art and jujitsu (di one wey be like gidgbo) and oda kind of fight.

Many pipo know boxing or taekwondo but dis one take style strong pass dem and na sport wey Naija pipo don dey gain ground inside.

We sidon wit two MMA fighters to find out how dis sport dey waka, why pesin go tok say na fight him wan dey fight and how dis sport don dey get face for Africa and Nigeria.

Producers: Usifo Omozokpea and Dan Ikpoyi