Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams win her first Grand Slam singles title for US Open for 1999

Serena Williams get another chance to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title afta she beat Elina Svitolina to reach US Open final.

Serena power too much for Ukraine fifth seed as she win di match 6-3 6-1.

Williams wey be di number eight seed dey eye her first Grand Slam win since she born for September 2017.

Di 37 year old American wey don win US Open six times go play 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu from Canada for di final on Saturday for New York.

Andreescu beat 22-year-old Swiss Belinda Bencic 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, to win di last five games of di match.

Tori be say Andreescu, dey play for first time for US Open main draw and dey compete for her fourth Grand Slam tournament, dem born her nine months afta Williams win her first title for Flushing Meadows for 1999.