Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams to win US Open title

Andreescu na di first teenager to win Grand Slam for her first appearance for final since 2004.

Teenager Bianca Andreescu shock Serena Williams for di US Open final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Williams no fit cope wit di 19-years-old quality as she lose 6-3 7-5.

Di win for Andreescu deny Serena di chance to win her 24th major Grand Slam title wia she for equal Margaret Court all time record.

Andreescu na di first pesin from Canada to win tennis major and di first teenager to win Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova claim di 2006 US Open title for Flushing Meadows.