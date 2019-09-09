Image copyright Getty Images Image example "Clash on di Dunes" fight between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. go happun for Diriyah on 7 December

Anthony Joshua say boxing 'undercard' match wey women go fight fit happun on di day of im Saudi Arabia rematch wit Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua, 29, dey target to get back di IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles inside "Clash on di Dunes" wey go happun for Diriyah on 7 December.

Di Briton put leg down say women go fit attend di fight for di kontri wey many don criticize dia human rights record and how dem dey treat women.

"We dey look at how woman go fit fight as part of di undercard," im tell BBC 5 Live Boxing.

'Undercard' na di small-small matches wey dey happun before di main boxing match of di night, to take totori di pipo wey don spend big money come.

"We don hear wetin di critics dey tok and we sef don follow di organisers yarn about am. No doubt about am, di event go make sense, no be small.

"We dey hear say grassroot fighters dey come up for dia. Wetin boxing don do for people like me, wey e build my confidence, dis na wetin boxing suppose dey do for Saudi Arabia. No be just say make two men come togeda to fight."

Promoter Eddie Hearn sef confam to BBC say tok-tok "dey happun now" ontop undercard match for women.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hear, di promoter of di fight for Saudi Arabia

Some pipo don criticize di event wen di tori comot say na for Saudi Arabia e go happun.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International don torchlight how di human rights record dey "very bad".

For Saudi Arabia, freedom of expression and women rights get k-leg and di international community don also raise di issue of death penalty for offence wey international law no recognise to be crime.

Na just recently for 2018, dem begin allow women to drive car but even now women still need permission of man to travel or carri passport.

But Hearn believe say di kontri wan use sport to change how di world dey take look dem.