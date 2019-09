Image copyright Tim Clayton - Corbis Image example Rafael Nadal bin win US Open titles for 2010, 2013 and 2017

Rafael Nadal don win im number 19 Grand Slam title. For match wey tie wrapper im win Daniil Medvedev for di US Open finals.

Nadal win di match 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4, for New York.

Di 33 year old win against di 23-year-old Mdevedev for match wey bin dey only four minutes shorter than di longest US Open final for history wit 4hrs 50 minutes.

Na one win now remain for Nadal to equal Roger Federer wey dey lead for number of Grand Slam victories.

Afta im win Nadal tok say: "E do be one of di most emotional nights for my tennis career. Na one kain amazing finals and e mad die."

Dis win make am ogbonge year for Nadal, wey reach three Grand Slam finals for di same year for di fourth time of im career.