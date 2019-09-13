Image copyright Other Image example Eto'o Etienne

Eto'o Etienne Pineda, first pikin of Samuel Eto'o Fils don get e first call-up for Cameroon U-17 national team.

Cameroon qualify for U-17 World Cup dis year for Brazil and Eto'o Etienne na one of de players weh coach Thomas Libiih call for camp.

De striker decide for play for Cameroon even though e for choose Spain.

Etienne bin bi among de players weh qualify Cameroon for World Cup and squad weh e lift de U-17 cup for Tanzania.

But e go join de team for camp for September for Turkey, before di World Cup start for October.

Cameroon dey for Group E with spain, Argentina and Tajikistan.

Ngirishi say 'like father, like son', Etienne Eto'o di follow e papa footsteps for football. De pikin mbunya 14 goals for Copa Mallorca, international championship for players inside 6-16 years for 2016.

Image copyright PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU Image example Samuel Eto'o na former Indomitable Lions captain

Cameroon and de world nova yet hear de last word from Eto'o dem, as papa di retire only last week de pikin di enta international football world.

Dis make de papa Samuel Eto'o e belle sweet sotei e go write for social media say e pikin e tori di waka. Dis season Etienne Eto'o don sore 4 goals dis season wit e club.

Mallorca na club weh e put Samuel Eto'o Fils for lime light for 2000 and 2004 wen e play 165 games score 70 goals.

Cameroon first take part for U-17 world Cup for Finland for 2003 and deh sack dem for group stage, but deh no defeat dem and deh play 5-5 draw wit Portugal.