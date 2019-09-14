Image copyright Getty Images Image example Teemu Pukki don score six league goals dis season.

Norwich City score three goals to beat Manchester City 3-2 to end di blues unbeaten league run.

Goals from Norwich top scorer Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean na im help di newly promoted side beat di reigning league champions.

Even though Sergio Aguero and Rodri score two goals for City, e prove to be consolation as Norwich make sure say na dem carry di day.

Before di game, 11 Norwich players suffer injury wey make dia coach Daniel Farke use some new players wey never play dis season.

Di last time wey Manchester City lose for Premier League na for January 29, 2019 wen Newcastle bin beat dem 2-1.

Dem been don go 19 games without defeat before Norwich come spoil dat record.