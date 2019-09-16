Abdul Titi Kone from Ivory Coast don become winner of di 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship wey happun for Lagos Nigeria on Sunday.

Abdul wey be di 2018 winner beat Yousef Aiman Riesco of Egypt to carry di trophy for di second time in a row and pocket $3000 prize money.Nigeria Evelyn Okafor beat Hadhar Mohammed of Tanzania for di finals to win di female category and pocket $2000 prize money.

Nigeria Benjamin John also win di Nigeria male edition of di tournament.First edition of Africa Freestyle Football Championship happun for 2017 wit aim to discover and nurture exceptional talents inside freestyle football.Na Feet 'n' Tricks International dey organise di tournament wit help from World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).21 African countries follow compete for dis year event.

Plenti top football and entertainment stars wey attend di event include Tonto Dike, Bobrisky, Williams Uchemba, Victor Ikpeba and Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick.Freestyle football na game wey pesin dey play to use express imsef through ball jogging, nodding and handling.