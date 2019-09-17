Image copyright UEFA

As European football biggest competition dey ready to start on Tuesday, 32 clubs go start dia race for who go win di Champions League dis season.

Reigning champions Liverpool go dey look ova dia shoulder as dem go attempt to win Europe top prize club competition back to back.

To win di Champions League back to back na something wey only Real Madrid don fit do since dem rename di competition from European Cup for 1992.

Oda clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG go get dia say for dis season competition as na dem many see as strong contenders for di title.

English teams fit win am again?

Last season Champions League final see two English teams; Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur battle for who go be di top club for Europe, something wey neva happun since Chelsea play Manchester United for di final for 2008.

Also afta four clubs from England wey be Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool make di quarter-finals last season, e show say English clubs don dey show working for Europe biggest competition.

But if dem must win di Champions League dis year, dem need to first qualify from dia groups wia dem go meet clubs like Napoli, Bayern Munich, Valencia and Shakhtar Donestk.

Watchout for La Liga clubs

Di three big clubs for Spain wey be Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona don spend plenti money for transfer window to sign players wey go help dem achieve dia targets dis season.

Barcelona with Messi na many pipo favourite pick to win di tournament but di last last time dem win am na for 2015.

Na dis one fit be di reason why di Spanish champions sign players like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong to help dem achieve dat target dis year even though dem miss out for di signing of Neymar.

Eden Hazard agree to join Real Madrid for June dis year

Real Madrid na one team wey pesin no fit rule out as long as di Champions League dey concerned as na dem don win am pass - 11 times.

Under coach Zinedine Zidane di club don win di trophy three times and go like win di fourth one afta dem spend ova £200m on five players including Eden Hazard wey dem sign from Chelsea.

Na dat same money dia rivals Atletico Madrid also spend to refresh dia team but go need show if di new players dem buy go fit deliver dis year.

Neymar move to Barcelona fail to happun and im focus now go dey on PSG.

No forget Ronaldo and Neymar

Dis two players on any day fit single-handedly carry dia team to di finish line wit individual performance.

Juventus last win di Champions League title for 1996 and don sign big players like Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot but go need Cristiano Ronaldo to perform on a steady basis.

Even though Neymar been wan join Barcelona, dat deal no finally happun and as e be so im go need focus on helping PSG to try and win di one trophy wey don pass dem bye on so many occasions.

Even without Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Bayern Munich na contender for di trophy and make nobody rule out dia chances t win am.