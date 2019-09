Image copyright Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo say im wan win more Ballon d'Or awards - di trophy for di world best player - pass im main rival Lionel Messi.

Di Juventus striker Ronaldo, 34, don win di prize five times - di same number of time wey di 32-year-old Barcelona striker Messi don win am.

"Messi dey history of football - but I think I need to get six or seven or eight to dey above am," tok Ronaldo ontop one TV programme for UK - Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan.

"I go love am, I think I deserve am."

Ronaldo, wey don win 15 trophies in di nine years for Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles, dey hope say dem go remember am as one of di best players wey di game don ever see.

"I dey sure say I dey history of football for wetin I don do and wetin I still dey do, but one of di best players in history [na im I dey target]," di Portugal captain tok join.

"For me, na number one for history, but for some fans, if dat number one belong to anoda pesin and I dey second, e no mata.

"I know say I dey history of football as one of di greatest ever," add Ronaldo.