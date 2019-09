Image copyright Getty Images

Di Best Fifa Football Awards wey happun on Monday night don produce surprise winners, as Jürgen Klopp and Lionel Messi carri trophy for best coach and best player, respectively.

Di event happun for ceremony for di Italian city of Milan and na former Chelsea player Ruud Gullit and Ilaria D'Amico host am.

Argentina and Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi carri top trophy for men, di sixth time wey im go win am.

Dis one make am pass Cristiano Ronaldo wey get five best player for men award.

Image copyright Getty Images

For di men's coach awards, Liverpool oga Jürgen Klopp beat Manchester City oga Pep Guardiola and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino win to di award. For di women coach award, USA national team coach Jill Ellis carri am.

2019 Best Fifa awards winners

Men's player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)

Women's player:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA)

Men's coach:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

Image copyright MARCO BERTORELLO

Women's coach:

Jill Ellis (USA), Phil Neville (England), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

Women's goalkeeper:

Christiane Endler (Paris St-Germain/Chile), Hedvig Lindahl (Wolfsburg/Sweden), Sari van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid/Netherlands)

Men's goalkeeper:

Alisson (Liverpool/Brazil), Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/Germany)

Puskas award (for best goal):

Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Real Betis), Juan Quintero (River Plate v Racing Club), Daniel Zsori (Debrecen v Ferencvaros)