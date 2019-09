Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon senior nation team Indomitable Lions don get new coach, Antonio Conceicao da Silva Oliveira from Portugul.

Di kontri sports minister, Narcisse Kombi Mouelle announce im appointment for press release. Conceicao go replace Clarence Seedorf weh deh sack for July afta di team poor performance for Africa Cup of nations weh Cameroon lose 3-2 to Nigeria for knock out stage for Egypt,

Francois Omam Biyick, former lion and coach go assist Toni Conceicao and Jacques Celestin Songo'o anoda former lion go bi in charge for goalkeepers and prof. William Ngatchou na de team doctor we e remain for e post.

Dis na Conceicao first national team job, im bin work for CFR Cluj for Romania. Tori be say im don coach nine different Portuguese clubs before and also coach clubs for Cyprus and Saudi Arabia.

Cameroon go play Tunisia for friendly match for 12th Oct.