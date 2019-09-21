Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bernardo Silva score im first Manchester City hat-trick to compound Watford wahala

Bernando Silva score hatrick as Manchester City strike five times inside 18 minutes to win Watford.

Guardiola side no look face as dem record dia biggest league win since im take charge for 2016.

Di goals set up Man City as dem destroy di Watford team wey no try at all to cut Liverpool lead ontop di Premier League to two points.

City bin don bounce back from last weekend afta Norwich waya dem as dem win Shakhtar Donetsk for Champions League on Wednesday, but dis wan send strong message of dia strength and attacking power.

Man City also also miss like twice as dem continue to dey chase more goals till di end of di game, but dem no fit make di record dem bin dey chase.

Manchester United 9-0 win over Ipswich for 1995 still remain di biggest victory inside di Premier League era but City become only di seventh team to win a top-flight game by an eight-goal margin for dis modern era.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Man City dey celebrate

City score di opener afta 52 seconds through David Silva before Sergio Aguero add penarity and Riyad Mahrez goal enta through deflection.

Bernarndo Silva head di fourth and Nicolas Otamendi slid in di fifth. Afta di break City lose guard but Bernarndo Silva still strike twice and Kevin de Bruyne too register to make am eight goals.