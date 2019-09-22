Image copyright Getty Images Image example Firmino score im third Premier League goal dis season for Stamford Bridge

Liverpool maintain dia unbeaten record for Premier League and five point gap ontop di table as dem nack Chelsea 2-1 for Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fine free-kick and Roberto Firmino header give di visitors di lead for di match for first half.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta bin score from close range but VAR rule say di goal na offside. Tammy Abraham bin get chance to increase in goal tally dis season to seven but Liverpool goalkeeper Adrain save im shot.

But Adrian no fit save N'Golo Kante shot, di French International player score for di 71st minutes of di match.

Chelsea put Liverpool under pressure with Michy Batshuayi and Mason Mount miss chances for Frank Lampard team.

Di result mean say Jurgen Klopp team na di first team to win dia opening six Premier League games for back to back season and dem dey sitdon ontop di League with eighteen points while Chelsea dey eleventh position for table.