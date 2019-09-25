Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah come out third for di 2018 Best Fifa Men's Player award

Egypt Football Association don write to Fifa to come explain dia missing votes for di Best Fifa Men's Player award.

Di EFA say both dia coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady vote for Mohamed Salah to win di award but Fifa no count am.

A quick check on Fifa website on di breakdown of how pipo vote no include dat of Egypt coach and captain name.

Each nation get three voters: wey be di national team coach, di national team captain and one media pesin.

Barcelona player Lionel Messi na im win di Best Fifa Men's Player award on Monday night ahead of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk.

But di EFA say both Gharib and Elmohamady vote for Salah as dia first choice while di media representative Hany Danial choose Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah as players wey im wan to win di award.

For 2018, Salah come third for di men's award and also carry di Puskas Award for goal of di season.

Since di awards ceremony Salah dey vex for di EFA as im don remove 'Egypt' from im twitter profile.