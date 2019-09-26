Cameroon try for keep dia chance for host Africa Nations Championship, CHAN 2020 no include Olembe stadium for dia list as Africa football bodi, Caf mission di shine eye for infrastructure wan use.

Cameroon na host for CHAN for 2020 and CAF wan use de championship for test if deh fit host Africa Cup of Nations for 2021 afta deh no bi ready for 2019.

Olembe stadium, nova finish, Parfait Siki communication pesin for Cameroon football house tell BBC News Pidgin say na for around March de stadium go finish.

Sports Analyst Laurence Nkede say na for keep dia chance weh Cameroon deh no include Paul Biya stadium for Olembe because work still dey plenti.

For e, de oda stadiums don finish and na only small- small tins deh di finish'am for deh now and Cameroon fit be ready for 90 percent.

But e worri na say plenti work still remain for roads for enta de stadiums, for hotels and hospitals for reach Caf standards.

For yi, de big worry na Anglophone crisis, weh na "big security guarantee weh kontri get for give for Caf".

Just now Cameroon di organise dialogue for find solution for de crisis and hope na say tins go change.

Caf go judge if Cameroon bi ready on 14 tins, laik hotel, fields, hospitals, roads, dressing rooms, internet and tori pipo dia space.

For now e nova bi clear if de competition for take place for January-February or for May-June but for dia website de competition go take place for January, 2020.

But na four cities for Cameroon di host de championship, Yaoundé, Garoua, Bafoussam and Douala.

As Caf visit start Thursday wit Antony Baffoe for delegation, deh meet wit local organising committee, visit Amadou Ahidjo stadium, and oda training stadiums for capital.

Deh also visit Olembe stadium for see if de 60,000 seater field go be ready for 2021 as de mission na for CHAN and Afcon.