Image copyright Maja Hitij Image example Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce run her fastest race in six years with time of 10.71 seconds

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce win gold for di 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships for Doha to become di first mama to win 100m title since 1995.

Di Jamaican run her fastest race in six years wit time of 10.71 seconds to win her eight world title.

Afta she win she say; "My son Zyon, my family na my strength. To born my son and come back, come perform like dis, I hope say e fit ginger women wey wan start dia own family or dey think of family. You fit do anything. Na about who you be and why you start".

Fraser-Pryce, wey be 32-years don become di oldest woman to win Olympic or world 100m title, two years afta she born her pikin, Zyon.

Dina Asher-Smith carry second to win silver and set new British record of 10.83 seconds.