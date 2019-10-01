Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diaby-Fadiga (in red and black) na product of Nice youth academy

18-years-old Lamine Diaby-Fadiga don chop sack from French Ligue 1 club Nice afta im admit say e tiff wrist watch from im team-mate.

Di watch wey Diaby-Fadiga steal from Kasper Dolberg wey be im team-mate cost reach £62,000.

Dolberg wey just join Nice from Ajax for August, report to police on 16 September say pesin tiff im watch from dia dressing room.

Nice announce for statement say dem and Lamine Diaby-Fadiga don "part ways on Tuesday."

Dem say: "Afta Kasper Dolberg watch loss from di changing room and Fadiga admission say na im tiff am, di club don decide to cancel dia contract wit di forward wit immediate effect.

"Nice no go fit accept such behaviour wey betray di confidence wey unite di club employees and all di members of di Red and Black family," na so dem tok for statement.

Diaby-Fadiga na product of Nice youth academy and spend three years wit di club before dis incident happun.