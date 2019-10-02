Image copyright Getty Images Image example Manchester City players Benjamin Mendy (left) and Bernardo Silva (right) for training

Manchester City midfielder Bernado Silva dey hot soup afta Football Association for England charge am ontop one tweet im post about im teammate Benjamin Mendy.

Di FA dey investigate weda di tweet dey racist afta Silva compare Mendy to di character wey dey di packet of black sweet for Spain and Portugal.

Silva don write to di FA to say im regret say im social media post fit don unintentionally offend anybody.

Although say Mendy don write to support Silva say im no take offence ontop di tweet, oda pipo say di tweet dey racist, whether e offend Mendy or not.

Anti racism group para well-well for Silva post, dem say:"Comments about racism no dey acceptable as 'yab', and we dey shocked say somebody wey be role model to millions no understand di nature of im post."

Dem don give FA one video wey show Silva dey joke with Mendy. E dey possible say dem fit ban di Man City player from football. Im get one week to appeal di decision.