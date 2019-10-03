Champions League: African players shine well-well for match day two
Nigeria International Bonaventure Emmanuel score two goals against Real Madrid as im club play 2-2 draw with 12 time European champions.
Bonaventure score im first goal from im left foot shot from di centre of box afta nine minutes to put im team in front.Im second goal na from mistake from Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as im collect ball from im hand for midfield run go score.
See oda African players wey dia market sell
Salah and Mane burst net
Reigning African player of di year Mohammed Salah score di winning goal for Liverpool as dem beat Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 for Anfield.
Senegal International player Sadio Mane score di first goal for di defending champions.
Osimhen dey form
Victor Osimhen score for Lille but den lose 2-1 for house to Chelsea.
Di Nigerian striker now don score seven goals for in last 10 games for im French club for all competitions.
Ziyech score from 25 yards
Morocco international player Hakim Ziyech score fine goal as Ajax continue dis fine form for Champions League.
Dem beat Valencia 3-0 for Spain.Ziyech waya shot from 25 yards to score di first goal of di match.
Wednesday Results
Genk 0-0 Napoli
Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg
Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan
Lille 1-2 Chelsea
Valencia 0-3 AjaxRB
Leipzig 0-2 LyonZenit
St Petersburg 3-1 Benfica
Tuesday Results
Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Galatasaray 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur 2-7
Bayern MunichRed
Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos
Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid