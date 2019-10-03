Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria International Bonaventure Emmanuel score two goals against Real Madrid as im club play 2-2 draw with 12 time European champions.

Bonaventure score im first goal from im left foot shot from di centre of box afta nine minutes to put im team in front.Im second goal na from mistake from Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as im collect ball from im hand for midfield run go score.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Mane play two seasons for Salzburg before joining Southampton for 2014

Salah and Mane burst net

Reigning African player of di year Mohammed Salah score di winning goal for Liverpool as dem beat Red Bull Salzburg 4-3 for Anfield.

Senegal International player Sadio Mane score di first goal for di defending champions.

Osimhen dey form

Victor Osimhen score for Lille but den lose 2-1 for house to Chelsea.

Di Nigerian striker now don score seven goals for in last 10 games for im French club for all competitions.

Ziyech score from 25 yards

Morocco international player Hakim Ziyech score fine goal as Ajax continue dis fine form for Champions League.

Dem beat Valencia 3-0 for Spain.Ziyech waya shot from 25 yards to score di first goal of di match.

Wednesday Results

Genk 0-0 Napoli

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 4-3 RB Salzburg

Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Valencia 0-3 AjaxRB

Leipzig 0-2 LyonZenit

St Petersburg 3-1 Benfica

Tuesday Results

Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge

Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Galatasaray 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur 2-7

Bayern MunichRed

Star Belgrade 3-1 Olympiacos

Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Juventus 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Atletico Madrid