England Manager Gareth Southgate don invite two Nigerian players to im squad for dia Euro 2020 qualifying match against Czech Republic & Bulgaria.

Southgate call up Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori of Chelsea wey dey qualified to play for Nigeria sake of dia parents.

If dem play for di match, di two players no go fit play for Nigeria again.

But Southgate say: "E no dey right to invite player and play dem so dat dem no go fit play for anoda pesin.

"Im and Fikayo Tomori come in on merit and dem do dey part of our junior system all di way, so we dey see dem as English players and dem dey ginger to play for England for senior level."

Abraham wey don play two friendly match for England before, tok afta im team Chelsea beat Lille for Champions League say, im neva decide yet on im international future.

Di 22 year old striker dey in fine form dis season, im don score eight goals for 10 matches for Chelsea.

See di full England squad

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.