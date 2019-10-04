Image copyright Alexander Hassenstein

Nigerian-born Eid Naser, 21, speed pass Miller-Uibo to win 400m women's race for 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships inside 48.14 seconds, wey be di third fastest time in history.

Salwa Eid Naser wey dem bin born as Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu bin suffer her first defeat over di distance since she bin attempt 400m for London two years ago.

Afta running di fastest 400 meters since 1985, Eid Naser be like say dhe sef dey shock as she sidon on top di track and cover her mouth wit her hand at di end of the race.

"Dis one dey crazy," she tok. "I bin just dey hope for di best but now I be world champion."

Some pipo bin dey even boo dem announces Eid Naser name for di start of di race, wit Bahrain wey be one of di kontris wey don boycot Qatar as dem accuse di di Gulf kontri of supporting terrorism. But Qatar deny di accuse.