Nigeria Super Falcons don troway dia chance to go Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games afta Cote d' Ivoire waya dem 1-1 ontop home soil for second leg qualifier on Monday.

For match wey dem play for Agege Stadium Lagos, Nigeria lose based on di away goal rule because na goalless draw dem play for first leg.

Dis na di third time wey di African champions no go qualify for major sporting event wey dey happun everi four-four years: For 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

Now dem need to wait for anoda four years (Paris 2024).

Les Elephantes and Super Falcons bin play 0-0 draw for Abidjan four days earlier, and Nigeria be di favourite to win am for Agege, but coach Clementine Toure and her girls decide say dem go change am for dem.

Na di visitors first score afta 12 minutes from one quality free kick by Nina Zote Kpaho. Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala equalise later for di 32nd minute.

Na only one automatic slot dey for Africa and Cote d' Ivoire go feel say strong chance dey now for dem to grab am.