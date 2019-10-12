Image copyright Instagram/@Ondoa Image example Fabrice Ondoa wen Cameroon win Afcon on February 5 2017

Tunisia miss penalty as e hit bar for lead as deh draw 0-0 for friendly match wit Cameroon for Stade Olympic for Rades for Tunisia.

Tunisia give Cameroon and dia goalkeeper run for dia draw.

E good for know say na de first match weh Lions di play afta Africa Nations Cup dis year for Egypt weh deh crash for knock out stage as Nigeria bin whoop dem 3-2.

Na Tunisia for first half show beta attack and beta side as deh shoot plenti for goal though deh no score.

But for Cameroon side, Fabrice Ondoa, weh e kam back afta long taim save plenti sharp ball weh deh for shake net give advantage for Tunisia.

Image copyright Tunisian Football Federation/Twitter Image example Cameroon and Tunisian players dey file out for di game

De goalkeeper weh e di play with first tier club KV Oostende for show say e nova lose e skills for catch ball and many fans don already start write for social media, Ondoayougood.

Before Cameroon sack Seedorf, e bin give plenti confidence na for Andre Onana weh na e cousin, but today Conceicao give Ondoa chance for show e skills.

Na Toni Conceicoa e first ma as e officially take over as indomitable Lions coach for number 5 day for September.

Toni Conceicao lead Cameroon weh e no get some key players for team for seka injury, laik Jean Pierre Nsamen, Choupo Paris FC and Constant Mandjeck.

Cameroon go play Afcon qualifier matches dem for number 11 day for November against Cape Verte, and for number 19 day for Kigali against Rwanda.