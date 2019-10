Image copyright Getty Images

Di president of di Bulgaria Football Union (BFU), Borislav Mihaylov, don resign.

Bulgaria Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ask am to carry im load waka on Tuesday afta di racist abuse of England players inside di Euro 2020 qualifier for Sofia.

Di referee of di Monday match, wey England win 6-0, stop di game two times because of racist behaviour by home fans, wey include Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

Di BFU say "dis na di consequence of di recent tensions" but dem no mention di word 'racism' for dia statement.

Meanwhile di Bulgaria national team coach Krasimir Balakov say im no hear any of di racist chant on Monday.

"E go pain me if e happun say na true... Me personally, I no hear di chanting," Balakov bin tok.

Some days before di match, England players including Tammy Abraham, don already get one voice say dem go waka comot di game if dem hear or see racist behaviour, but although e happun, di Three Lions decide to play till di end.

Marcus Rashford bin praise di Bulgaria captain for im "courage" afta di match ontop Twitter. Dis na afta Ivelin Popov bin go meet supporters for stadium to encourage dem to stop di racist behaviour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example BFU president Borislav Mihaylov (left) play 102 matches for di Bulgaria national team

Earlier on Tuesday, di Bulgaria prime minister "strongly condemn" di behaviour of di fans and ask Mihalov to resign "immediately".

"Afta yesterday shame wey di Bulgarian National Team carri come and di bad result from our football, I don order di end of any relationship wit BFU, including financial, until Borislav Mihaylov comot from di position," hala Borissov