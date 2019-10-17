Image copyright Getty Images Image example Patrick Day win 17 of im 22 fights, with four defeats and one draw

Boxer Patrick Day don die at age 27 - four days afta im suffer brain injury from fight against Charles Conwell.

Di American enta coma on Saturday afta im knock out for di 10th round of im super welterweight bout for Chicago.

Promoter Lou DiBella confam say Day die on Wednesday "and im dey wit family, close friends and members of im boxing team".

"He be son, brother, and good friend to many," one statement tok.

"Patrick kindness, positivity, and generosity of spirit make am be correct pesin to anyone wey im meet."

Dem carry Day from di ring wit stretcher.

"Patrick Day no need to box," di statement from DiBella Entertainment continue. "Im come from good family, he dey smart, educated, gt good values and also get opportunity to make money.

"Im choose to box, as im know di risks wey every fighter dey face when im waka inside boxing ring. Boxing na wetin Pat love to do. Na how he inspire pipo and it was something that made him feel alive."

Charles Conwell wey im follow fight, write letter to am after di fight.

Day win 17 of im 22 fights, with four defeats and one draw.

Pipo for boxing world pay tribute to am for twitter