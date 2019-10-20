Image copyright Instagram/Etienne Eto’o

"Ma dream for play for World Cup bin kam early wen deh call we for national team, but weti me and ma five colleagues from Europe know bi know na say because of presidential decree deh go leave we out of World Cup", Etienne Eto'o react.

Decree weh president Biya sign for 2014 disqualify Etienne Eto'o, Samuel Eto'o Fils e pikin and five oda players for 2019 World Cup for Brazil.

Etienne Eto'o, key player for Spanish junior side Mallorca, bin prepare wit de team and e score goal against, Brasilia FC.

"Tins no be easy, ah bi first need for do administrative tins get Cameroon passport and travel with ma kombi dem, we start train, ah get opportunity for score, ah glad and ah convince ma sef say de opportunity go change ma life", Etienne Eto'o tok.

But decree weh President Biya for 2014 say competition for U-15 and U-17 bi reserved for players weh deh di play for inside kontri.

Etienne Eto'o say e bi na big blow for know say dis decree go komot dem for World Cup, and wit de five Europe players encourage we selves and we don turn new page for life, Eto'o e pikin tok.

Coach Libiih Thomas, former Cameroon international weh e play 1990 World Cup bin write for federation make deh tell e weti about dis decree for do before e give e finals list for Fifa.

Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot send de message for de big boss sports minister, but wen final list komot deh discover say players weh deh di no di play for kontri no dey inside.

Na only eight day remain make de big football festival for young plyers start for Brazil from number 26 day for October go reach number 17 day for November.

Today, Fifa confirm squad list de 24 teams dem weh deh go take part for dis competition.

Cameroon dey for Group E wit Argentina, Spain, Tajikistan and Brazil. For dia first World Cup for dis category, Cameroon komot for first round but deh no bin win de team.

Oda teams weh deh go represent Africa for U-17 World Cup na, Senegal, Nigeria and Angola.