Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid and Barcelona never jam dis season

La Liga dey reason am to carri di Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) go court ontop say dem postponed El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid to 18 December.

Di match suppose happun on Saturday 26 October for Barcelona but RFEF postpone am after La Liga say dem dey fear say gbege fit happun.

Protests don dey happun for Barcelona since last week afta nine Catalan separatist leaders get jail sentence earlier dis month.

La Liga want make di new date be 4 December.

Wen RFEF competitions committee ask both clubs which new date dem want, dem say na Wednesday, 18 December.

Di first round of Copa del Rey competition go begin on dat same date too.

"La Liga no gree wit di competition committee decision to select 18 December - afta dem reach agreement wit Barcelona and Real Madrid, even though Liga say dem no want am - as di date wey di postponed Clasico go now happun," La Liga tok for statement.

"We dey study di document... in order to torchlight how we take carri di mata go court."

La Liga bin wan move di match go Madrid before but di two clubs reject di plan.

Catalonia - wey Barcelona dey based - na semi-autonomous region for north-east Spain and inside referendum wey dem do on 1 October 2017, around 90% of Catalan votes support say make dem dey independent. Spain Constitutional Court don declare di referendum illegal.

Spain Supreme Court convict nine separatist leaders ontop dia role inside di referendum and nack dem jail sentences of between nine and 13 years.