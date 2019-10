Image copyright Getty Images

Adam Lallana late equaliser rescue one point for Liverpool for Old Trafford as Manchester United end dia perfect start to di Premier League season.

Liverpool bin dey find dia 18th back to back league win to equal Manchester City ogbonge record dem set between August and December 2017 but get to settle for one point afta none of dem fit win.

At first e be like Marcus Rashford first-half goal wey dem allow afta di video assistant referee check for foul by Victor Lindelof ontop Divock Origi, go condemn Liverpool to dia first league loss since dem go down for Manchester City for January.

Rashford finish Daniel James cross well-well inside di 36th minute but Liverpool, wey VAR cancel one first-half strike from Sadio Mane sake of handball, strike back wen substitute Lallana land one inside di far post to score afta Andy Robertson cross five minutes before di game for end.

Di draw mean say Liverpool advantage for di top of di table don cut down by six points.