Image copyright Getty Images

Some Arsenal fans dey vex afta dia team lose to Sheffield United on Monday night for Premier League.

Di Gunners £72m signing Nicolas Pepe, bin get opportunity to give im team di lead but miss di chance from six yards.

Lys Mousset score di only goal of di match for first half afta Jack O'Connell feed am di ball, wey helep im team move up to number nine position for table.

Dis result mean say, Arsenal don miss di chance to move back to di top four position, dem dey fifth now, two points behind Chelsea wey dey fourth position.

Di fans dey vex for Twitter about di team performance and dia manager Unai Emery tactics, many of dem for social media dey blame di manager for di club second defeat of di season.

Arsenal next match na against Vitória Guimarães for Europa League on 24th October for Emirates stadium.