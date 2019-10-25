Image copyright Kurt Okraku/Facebook

Afta a long of voting for Ghana, Dreams CEO, Kurt Okraku emerge de new Ghana Football Association President.

Kurt Okraku dominate de elections as he lead de first two rounds all, a total of six candidates contest for de top football job for Ghana.

In de first round, Kurt Okraku secure 44 votes, George Afriyie get 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 wey Fred Pappoe chop 6 votes.

In de second round, Kurt Okraku get 59 votes, closest contender George Afriyie bag 43 votes in the wey Nana Yaw Amponsah collect 16 votes.

To elect de FA President de winning candidate for get 61 votes which dey represent 50+1%, but after two rounds no one secure that.

But before de third round go happen closest contender, George Afriyie concede defeat which mean say Kurt Okraku be de new Ghana FA Boss.

Expectations be say once George Afriyie pull out, den de rest of de votes from de 120 delegates go go to am in round three.

Dis go be di first FA President afta Goment suspend all professional football for di league for June 2018.

On 9th June 2018 Kwesi Nyantakyi resign as Ghana Football Association Presido and FIFA council member.

Nyatankyi resign afta FIFA ban am for 90 days on top investigate feem wey implicate am.