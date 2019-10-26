Image copyright Getty Images Image example Perez become di first player afta Luis Suarez to score hat-trick back-to-back for Premier league appearance against di same opposition

Leicester city don break 24 year old record as dem nack Southampton 9-0 for dia premier league match wey happun on Friday for Southampton St Mary's stadium.

Na di victory cari di Brendan Rodger's side enta second place for table just five points behind dia leader, Liverpool. Dis come put Manchester city for third place on di premier league table.

With di red card wey Southampton, Ryan Bertrand chop, e open chances for both Vardy and Ayoze Perez to score hat-trick for di game.

Ben Chilwell's score di opening goal for Leicester as di club turned on di style just two days before di anniversary of di helicopter crash wey kill dia club former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four oda pipo.

Youri Tielemans also score di third goal of di campaign and James Maddison add one ogbonge free kick to put pepper join di wound wey dem open for Southampton as dem drop to bottom three for di premier league table

For dat Landmark night Leicester city: