Southampton versus Leicester city: Di Foxes load di Saints 9-0 to break 24 year old record
Leicester city don break 24 year old record as dem nack Southampton 9-0 for dia premier league match wey happun on Friday for Southampton St Mary's stadium.
Na di victory cari di Brendan Rodger's side enta second place for table just five points behind dia leader, Liverpool. Dis come put Manchester city for third place on di premier league table.
With di red card wey Southampton, Ryan Bertrand chop, e open chances for both Vardy and Ayoze Perez to score hat-trick for di game.
Ben Chilwell's score di opening goal for Leicester as di club turned on di style just two days before di anniversary of di helicopter crash wey kill dia club former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four oda pipo.
Youri Tielemans also score di third goal of di campaign and James Maddison add one ogbonge free kick to put pepper join di wound wey dem open for Southampton as dem drop to bottom three for di premier league table
For dat Landmark night Leicester city:
- For di 131 year history of di football league dem record dia biggest ever victory by an away side for English top league match
- Make Southampton chop dia biggest ever defeat for English league side for all di competition wey dem don ever play for dia history
- Dem become di only second team for premier league history wey go get five goal leader for di first half for an away game afta Manchester city do am to Burnley in April 2010
- Dem become di second side for premier league history to get two player wey go score hat-trick for di same game (Perez and Vardy) afta Arsenal do am for May 2003 against di same Southampton ( Pennant and Pires).