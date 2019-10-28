Image copyright Reuters Image example Southampton Stuart Armstrong reacts afta im team 9-0 defeat to Leicester

Southampton players wey lose to Leicester City don dash charity dia salary.

Remember wetin happun on Friday for Premier League wen Leicester flog Southampton 9-0 for Saint Mary stadium.

Di club say di players bin train for weekend, and dem dey "work hard to put tins right."

"As di first step," di club say di group decide say dem want donate dia salary from di day of di Leicester game."

Di money go, go to di Saints Foundation, na di club charity wey di work with children, young pipo and some adults for Southampton.

Di team dey prepare for two games against Manchester City next week.