Image copyright Getty Images Image example Juventus na di only unbeaten team for Europe

Six teams fit qualify for di round of 16 of Uefa Champions League with two games to spare afta matchday four.

Di teams wey fit qualify na Atlético Madrid, Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester City, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain.

How di teams fit progress

Group E matches: Napoli v Salzburg, Liverpool v Genk.

Italian side Napoli dey top di group with seven points, dem go qualify for di round of 16 if dem win dia match and Genk fail to beat Liverpool. Liverpool dey follow dem for back with six points, Salzburg get three points and Genk get one point.

For Group A: French Champions sidon on top dia group with nine points followed by Real Madrid wey get four points while Club Brugge dey second with two points na Galatasaray dey last with just one point.

PSG go qualify if dem win or draw and if Galatasaray no beat Madrid. Dem go also top dia group if dem win and di oda game end for draw.

Group A matches dem: Paris Saint-Germain v Club Brugge, Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No player don score pass Lewandowski for 2019

For Group B: German champions Bayern München dey ahead of di group with nine points followed by Tottenham Hotspur wey get four points. Crvena zvezda get three points and Olympiacos get one point.

Bayern go qualify if dem win or draw and if Spurs beat Crvena zvezda. Di German champions go top dia group if dem win and di oda match end for draw.

Group B matches dem: Bayern München v Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur

For Group C: English champions Manchester City, get nine points GNK Dinamo and Shakhtar Donetsk get four points while Atalanta get zero points.

If Man City win dem go qualify and top dia group and di oda team play draw.

Matches for Group C: Atalanta v Manchester City, GNK Dinamo v Shakhtar Donetsk

Image copyright Getty Images

For Group D: Juventus and Atletico get seven points each for table Lokomotiv Moskva get three and Bayer Leverkusen get zero points.

Juventus go qualify if dem win. Atletico too go qualify if dem win and Lokomotiv lose.

Group D matches dem: Lokomotiv Moskva v Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen v Atlético Madrid.