Image copyright @thenff Twitter Image example Amaju Pinnick na di oga of NFF

Federal goment of Nigeria don withdraw corruption case against Amaju Pinnick and oda ogas for di kontri Football Federation.

Afta goment withdraw di mata, one Federal High Court for Abuja on Tuesday troway di case of fraud against Pinnick, di President of di Nigerian Football Federation.

Di court make dia decision afta one application by federal goment to withdraw dia case against oga Pinnick and odas wey dem accuse say dem mismanage money wey dem collect from Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Tori be say for May 2019 federal goment bin arraign Oga Pinnick and four odas on 18 counts charge ontop accuse say dem corner money wey Fifa give Nigeria for dia participation for di last World Cup for Russia.

Di five officials na NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; di 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; di 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and one executive member, Yusuff Fresh, wey dey face accuse say dem misuse N4 billion without NFF approval.

Dem claim say break di law as dem fail to declare dia assets. Na di Special Presidential Investigation Panel for di Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) na im dem arraign dem.

Di panel wey Okoi Obono-Obla, dey lead President Muhammadu Buhari don dissolve am. Oga Obono-Obla dey face accuse say im forge WAEC certificate.