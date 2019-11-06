Image copyright Alexandre Schneider - FIFA

Nigeria Golden Eaglets don crash out of di 2019 Fifa U-17 World Cup wey dey go on for Brazil.

Di Golden Eaglets suffer 3-1 to Netherlands for dia round of 16 match early dis morning.

Netherlands striker Sontje Hansen score three goals as Nigeria under 17 no fit stage comeback dis time like dem do for two of dia group stage match.

Olakunle Olusegun na im score di only goal for Nigeria wey be five time champions of di tournament.