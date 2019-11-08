Image copyright Getty Images

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, for Nigeria Sunday Dare, say Africa richest man Aliko Dangote godo collabo wit goment to repair di Moshood Abiola National Stadium for Abuja, di kontri capital.

Di $360m stadium wey be di official home for Nigeria national sport teams don turn to something else, 16 years afta dem launch am for 2003.

For inside tweet oga Dare thank oga Dangote and im company say dem "partner" with im ministry to repair di field and score board.

Image copyright STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Image example Aliko Dangote don dey successful from cement, enter sugar, to oil business

Local tori pipo, The Cable also report on Friday say oga Dare follow journalists tok say repair work go start in one or two weeks time.

On 12 June 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari officially add 'Moshood Abiola' to di name 'National Stadium' to take honour di late political big man and former presidential candidate wey pipo believe say win di 1993 elections.

Image copyright Apple Maps/Getty Images Image example 10-year challenge for Moshood Abiola National Stadium

Wen Nigeria use di national stadium take host di Fifa U-17 World Cup for 2009, di grass ontop di field still green well-well and facility dey work. But today, na di opposite.

Many of di stadiums for di kontri, like many goment structures, no dey get regular maintenance and dis na wetin fit don make di stadium bad well well.